What is the project about? Toadie Meme Coin (TOAD) is a cryptocurrency launched on the Solana blockchain. TOAD has a current supply of 100,000,000 tokens, with 80% in circulation, while 10% of the supply is allocated for gaming, and 10% for platform operation + CEX listing. It is trading on Raydium with a $550k+ trade volume over the last 24 hours. What makes your project unique? Toadie Meme Coin ($TOAD) has an active and strong community of over 5500 holders! It has a presale on Raydium and was incubated by Gotbit hedge fund and Playbux. It is an NFT and community-driven gaming platform with 100% transparent Tokenomics, 0% Buy/Sell taxes, LP burnt, Contract revoked, SAFU verified Smart Contract. History of your project. $TOAD is a unique frog meme coin that combines the concepts of Frog, gaming, and NFT to create a powerful and exciting new token, placing community power and control at its core. $TOAD is a community-driven project built on the Solana blockchain. What’s next for your project? TOAD Token's roadmap has achieved significant milestones, including NFT launch, community building, Playbux incubation, and Gotbit hedge funds, launch of quests and the first game.. Additionally, the next step is to introduce strategic partnerships, more advanced games, and establish Adoption. What can your token be used for? TOAD Token serves as a genuine meme token, providing utility through NFT integration and gaming reward earning. Soon, more features will be added. These features promote organic and sustainable value growth within our community.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Toadie Meme Coin (TOAD)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Toadie Meme Coin (TOAD) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Toadie Meme Coin (TOAD): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Toadie Meme Coin (TOAD) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นTOAD สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TOAD ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TOAD แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TOADกัน!
