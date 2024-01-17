โทเคโนมิกส์ TNQ (TNQ)
TNQ Token: A Fundamental Overview Launched on January 17, 2024, TNQ Token is a digital asset developed by a Malaysian-based team and backed by Trinique, a leading digital private fund company specializing in fund tokenization. TNQ Token aims to empower investors with innovative blockchain-driven investment solutions. Serving as the fundamental unit of the Trinique ecosystem, TNQ Token grants holders rights and access to earn rewards based on their participation in Trinique's underlying asset portfolio through token holding.
Core Attributes: Asset-Allocation: TNQ Token stands out by allocating funds to a diversified portfolio across multiple asset classes. This strategy boosts the token's stability, offering investors a dependable foundation for their investments.
Innovative Technology: Leveraging blockchain technology, TNQ Token employs smart contracts to facilitate secure and efficient transactions. Decentralized protocols contribute to a trustless environment, ensuring the integrity of the token's operations.
Strategic Roadmap: TNQ Token's strategic roadmap outlines key milestones, including plans to expand utility, explore partnerships, and cultivate a robust community. Ongoing research and development initiatives are geared toward enhancing the token's functionality.
Community Engagement: TNQ Token prioritizes community engagement through regular updates and educational initiatives. Open communication channels are maintained to foster a sense of belonging among token holders.
Compliance and Regulation: Compliance with regulatory standards is a central tenet of TNQ Token's operations. The project is committed to transparent reporting and adherence to industry best practices, ensuring a secure and legally compliant environment for investors.
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ TNQ (TNQ) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ TNQ (TNQ) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นTNQ สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TNQ ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TNQ แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TNQกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา TNQ
อยากรู้ว่า TNQ จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา TNQ ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
