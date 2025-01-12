TheStandard USD Price (USDS)
The live price of TheStandard USD (USDS) today is 0.995729 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TheStandard USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.23K USD
- TheStandard USD price change within the day is -0.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of TheStandard USD to USD was $ -0.0062029131421844.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TheStandard USD to USD was $ -0.0005492441.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TheStandard USD to USD was $ -0.0062588537.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TheStandard USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0062029131421844
|-0.61%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005492441
|-0.05%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0062588537
|-0.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TheStandard USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.61%
+0.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TheStandard.io is a decentralized finance protocol focused on 0% interest borrowing and stablecoin issuance. USDs, a USD-pegged stablecoin, is central to the protocol, supported by an over-collateralization model with a minimum requirement of 110%. Users can maintain control of their assets while earning yield through V3 concentrated liquidity pools on decentralized exchanges. The platform's key features include multi-collateral vaults, dynamic NFTs representing vaults, and the ability to trade locked collateral without closing positions. These features aim to provide users with flexibility in managing their borrowing and collateral strategies. USDs' stability is maintained through a global borrowing limit and a robust liquidation mechanism designed to safeguard the system.
