The Dev is a Baby Price (BBYDEV)
The live price of The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.94K USD. BBYDEV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Dev is a Baby Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 396.31 USD
- The Dev is a Baby price change within the day is -1.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 962.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BBYDEV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BBYDEV price information.
During today, the price change of The Dev is a Baby to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Dev is a Baby to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Dev is a Baby to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Dev is a Baby to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-79.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The Dev is a Baby: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-1.41%
-12.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project is a token launched on Pump.fun by my baby. The community is rallying around the young baby dev in hopes that he can have a successful future, becoming the owner of 1 whole Bitcoin and beyond. The current Guinness Book of World Record's record holder for youngest millionaire is held by Jackie Coogan from the 1920s. Some members are hoping to make baby dev steal the record. 2.5% of the supply is locked away in his ledger.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BBYDEV to AUD
A$--
|1 BBYDEV to GBP
￡--
|1 BBYDEV to EUR
€--
|1 BBYDEV to USD
$--
|1 BBYDEV to MYR
RM--
|1 BBYDEV to TRY
₺--
|1 BBYDEV to JPY
¥--
|1 BBYDEV to RUB
₽--
|1 BBYDEV to INR
₹--
|1 BBYDEV to IDR
Rp--
|1 BBYDEV to PHP
₱--
|1 BBYDEV to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BBYDEV to BRL
R$--
|1 BBYDEV to CAD
C$--
|1 BBYDEV to BDT
৳--
|1 BBYDEV to NGN
₦--
|1 BBYDEV to UAH
₴--
|1 BBYDEV to VES
Bs--
|1 BBYDEV to PKR
Rs--
|1 BBYDEV to KZT
₸--
|1 BBYDEV to THB
฿--
|1 BBYDEV to TWD
NT$--
|1 BBYDEV to CHF
Fr--
|1 BBYDEV to HKD
HK$--
|1 BBYDEV to MAD
.د.م--