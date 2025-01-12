The Big Grift Price (GRIFT)
The live price of The Big Grift (GRIFT) today is 0.416331 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.63K USD. GRIFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Big Grift Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 22.33 USD
- The Big Grift price change within the day is -0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00K USD
During today, the price change of The Big Grift to USD was $ -0.0039346600339056.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Big Grift to USD was $ -0.0807296617.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Big Grift to USD was $ -0.1039706320.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Big Grift to USD was $ -0.2730912835847718.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0039346600339056
|-0.93%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0807296617
|-19.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1039706320
|-24.97%
|90 Days
|$ -0.2730912835847718
|-39.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of The Big Grift: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-0.93%
-3.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Everything is 100% fake n ghey. Let's celebrate it all falling apart. PS: Meme magic is real, fggtz!
