Teleport System Token Price (TST)
The live price of Teleport System Token (TST) today is 0.00796883 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.72M USD. TST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Teleport System Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 172.35K USD
- Teleport System Token price change within the day is -6.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 216.15M USD
During today, the price change of Teleport System Token to USD was $ -0.000547451276422568.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Teleport System Token to USD was $ -0.0011127714.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Teleport System Token to USD was $ +0.0008873539.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Teleport System Token to USD was $ +0.001569356596513631.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000547451276422568
|-6.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011127714
|-13.96%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0008873539
|+11.14%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001569356596513631
|+24.52%
Discover the latest price analysis of Teleport System Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
-6.42%
-9.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TeleportDAO is a trustless bridge connecting Bitcoin to EVM chains and Bitcoin layer 2s. This enables developers to build secure and decentralized cross-chain applications for Bitcoin. The bridge uses light-client verification to verify Bitcoin data on other chains without trusting third parties. A decentralized network of Relayer nodes submits Bitcoin block headers on the target chains. These submitted headers are then verified and finalized against Bitcoin consensus rules. So far, two applications are powered by this bridge: TeleSwap and TeleOrdinal. TeleSwap is a decentralized protocol for bridging BTC and Bitcoin tokens (BRC-20s and RUNEs) to other chains. This enables users to trade Bitcoin assets for ERC-20s in a fully decentralized way. It also allows users to bring their Bitcoin assets to other chains by wrapping them and receiving decentralized wrapped assets, which can be used in the DeFi applications of the target chain. TeleOrdinal is the first cross-chain marketplace for Bitcoin NFTs (Ordinals). Users can purchase Ordinals with stablecoins through TeleOrdinal without needing to trust sellers. Anyone can list an Ordinal or create a collection on TeleOrdinal. Others can then bid on the listed Ordinals, with their funds stored in a smart contract. These funds will be released to the seller once she transfers the Ordinal to the buyer and provides proof of the transfer.
