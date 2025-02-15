Tegro Price (TGR)
The live price of Tegro (TGR) today is 0.01594139 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TGR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tegro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.69K USD
- Tegro price change within the day is +0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Tegro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tegro to USD was $ +0.0000086179.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tegro to USD was $ +0.0000059286.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tegro to USD was $ -0.000006481792654104.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000086179
|+0.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000059286
|+0.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000006481792654104
|-0.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tegro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.03%
-0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TGR is a Tegro jetton (token) built on the BEP20 blockchain and intended for stimulating liquidity providers, governing the protocol and accumulating rewards for staking in DEX Tegro Finance on the TON blockchain. A token for paying for services, buying goods through the Tegro Money payment system.
