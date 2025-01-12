Team Canguro Price (CANGURO)
The live price of Team Canguro (CANGURO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 32.96K USD. CANGURO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Team Canguro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 341.93 USD
- Team Canguro price change within the day is -4.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.89M USD
During today, the price change of Team Canguro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Team Canguro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Team Canguro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Team Canguro to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Team Canguro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
-4.06%
+17.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Team Canguro 🦘is the most viral and fastest-growing PFP movement on the planet, rapidly taking over TikTok and other social media worldwide. The origins of Team Canguro 🦘trace back to Spanish-speaking TikTok users who popularized the trend as a way to build community and mutual support. The movement revolves around adopting a kangaroo image as a profile picture (PFP), symbolizing membership in this growing online community. Team Canguro started as a way for users to support each other by engaging with content and creating a shared identity. With hashtags like #teamcanguro 🦘🦘, it has gained widespread attention, evolving from a niche trend into a global phenomenon with millions of supporters on TikTok and beyond. The kangaroo 🦘 image itself originates from a 2014 National Geographic campaign titled "Wildlife Selfies," which showcased animals in human-like scenarios, including the iconic kangaroo taking a selfie. This playful, relatable imagery resonated with people, making the kangaroo a perfect mascot for the movement. For Team Canguro members, the kangaroo 🦘 symbolizes unity, playfulness, and unstoppable energy. It represents their collective identity as a supportive and creative community that "hops" together across social media platforms. Just as kangaroos are known for their leaps and forward momentum, Team Canguro embodies progress, mutual encouragement, and boundless enthusiasm. Join Team Canguro today! Be part of the most exciting movement on the internet! #canguro #teamcanguro 🦘🦘
