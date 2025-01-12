Synthetify Price (SNY)
The live price of Synthetify (SNY) today is 0.00347723 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 40.32K USD. SNY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Synthetify Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 134.98K USD
- Synthetify price change within the day is -1.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 11.56M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SNY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SNY price information.
During today, the price change of Synthetify to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Synthetify to USD was $ -0.0008546721.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Synthetify to USD was $ -0.0013357782.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Synthetify to USD was $ -0.000599142779736805.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008546721
|-24.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0013357782
|-38.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000599142779736805
|-14.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of Synthetify: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-1.47%
-0.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Synthetify is an upcoming synthetic assets platform, fully built on top of the Solana blockchain. The platform aims to provide a bridge between cryptocurrencies, stocks, fiat money and other financial instruments directly from one decentralized exchange. Synthetify solves critical problems of other Synthetic assets platforms, like high fees, long confirmation times and losses caused by arbitrage during sharp market moves. Solana blockchain offers orders of magnitude better performance than any other layer one blockchain available on the market right now and thanks to low fees and fast confirmation time is perfect bedrock for applications like Synthetify. Synthetify will introduce its own token that will act as collateral for synthetic assets, reduce fees on Synthetify exchange and hold voting power during governance decisions."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SNY to AUD
A$0.0056331126
|1 SNY to GBP
￡0.0028165563
|1 SNY to EUR
€0.0033729131
|1 SNY to USD
$0.00347723
|1 SNY to MYR
RM0.0156127627
|1 SNY to TRY
₺0.123093942
|1 SNY to JPY
¥0.5482548541
|1 SNY to RUB
₽0.3533908849
|1 SNY to INR
₹0.2996329091
|1 SNY to IDR
Rp57.0037613712
|1 SNY to PHP
₱0.20515657
|1 SNY to EGP
￡E.0.1757739765
|1 SNY to BRL
R$0.0212806476
|1 SNY to CAD
C$0.0050072112
|1 SNY to BDT
৳0.4241525154
|1 SNY to NGN
₦5.3910278474
|1 SNY to UAH
₴0.1476779581
|1 SNY to VES
Bs0.18429319
|1 SNY to PKR
Rs0.9726507756
|1 SNY to KZT
₸1.8436968906
|1 SNY to THB
฿0.1205903364
|1 SNY to TWD
NT$0.1151310853
|1 SNY to CHF
Fr0.0031642793
|1 SNY to HKD
HK$0.0270528494
|1 SNY to MAD
.د.م0.0350852507