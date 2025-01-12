SYMMIO Price (SYMM)
The live price of SYMMIO (SYMM) today is 0.075553 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.30M USD. SYMM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SYMMIO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 136.18K USD
- SYMMIO price change within the day is -3.65%
- It has a circulating supply of 242.21M USD
During today, the price change of SYMMIO to USD was $ -0.00286285920581174.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SYMMIO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SYMMIO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SYMMIO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00286285920581174
|-3.65%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SYMMIO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-3.65%
+1.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Symmio Protocol - a trustless clearing house for derivatives. Symmio is a trustless hybrid (combining on and offchain) clearing house acting as communication, settlement & clearing layer for permissionless derivatives. At its core, Symmio is an intent-centric, meta-derivatives engine, with its first use case being a new type of hyper-efficient perps trading technology. Solving the DeFi fragmentation problem by permissionlessly synthesizing exposure to virtually any established and yet-to-be-discovered assets." Picked up from symmio website and symmio docs
