What is SWEETS ($SWTS)

What is the project about? This is a community-driven initiative focused on exploring the potential of memecoin. The project is led by a group of key opinion leaders (KOLs) from the Solana ecosystem who have designed a memecoin brand that incorporates safety features and intellectual property (IP) scope. The team behind this project has a successful track record in various business ventures within Web3. They plan to leverage their existing network and resources to create a unique memecoin experience. The aim is to showcase the possibilities of memecoin and demonstrate its potential as a community-centric movement. In essence, this project represents a hybrid of meme culture and safety measures, with an emphasis on IP leverage. The team's focus is on creating something that is truly one-of-a-kind. What makes your project unique? As the team have a small portfolio of highly successful business’ within Web3, there’s an opportunity to leverage our existing network & resource to create something 1 of a kind. We are also publicly doxxed, which is rare for a memecoin. We are fully committed on working on this project to continue to push it forward. History of your project. Launched 09/05/2023, hit 1600 holders, over 2.8 million trading volume - all within less than 24 hours of launching. What’s next for your project? To be listed on CG, build up more holders, increase the MC and price per token and then list onto a CEX. What can your token be used for? To buy / sell on the market

SWEETS ($SWTS) Resource Official Website