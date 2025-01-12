Sway Social Price (SWAY)
The live price of Sway Social (SWAY) today is 0.00150991 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 74.66K USD. SWAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sway Social Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 28.30K USD
- Sway Social price change within the day is +1.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 49.43M USD
During today, the price change of Sway Social to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sway Social to USD was $ -0.0001406068.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sway Social to USD was $ -0.0001437201.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sway Social to USD was $ -0.0002512230445957058.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.29%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001406068
|-9.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001437201
|-9.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0002512230445957058
|-14.26%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sway Social: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
+1.29%
-1.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sway Social is the first social protocol for Metacreators that uses NFTs to translate social capital into an asset class. This allows anyone to monetize their Metaverse on their terms. Every building block in Metaverse — game item, avatar, collectible, social media post, land title, etc. — is an NFT. Behind every NFT creator is a community that establishes the value of creator's social capital. In traditional Web 2 social media platforms, the number of ‘Likes’ or ‘Followers’ is directly correlated to their earnings power. Creator is primarily valued by the number of followers he can engage with. Sway introduces a web3 equivalent model where social capital is translated into an asset class. Instead of ‘following‘ a creator, participants can stake with their creator pool. Value is established based on the pool participation TVL. Stakeholders are providing a social underwriting facility for creators through a subDAO.
|1 SWAY to AUD
A$0.0024460542
|1 SWAY to GBP
￡0.0012230271
|1 SWAY to EUR
€0.0014646127
|1 SWAY to USD
$0.00150991
