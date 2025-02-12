Swappi Price (PPI)
The live price of Swappi (PPI) today is 0.00197641 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PPI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Swappi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.53K USD
- Swappi price change within the day is -2.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Swappi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swappi to USD was $ -0.0004669401.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swappi to USD was $ -0.0009874152.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swappi to USD was $ -0.0009114469428106766.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004669401
|-23.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009874152
|-49.96%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0009114469428106766
|-31.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Swappi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.38%
-2.14%
+2.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swappi is an automated market maker (AMM) based decentralized exchange (DEX) deployed on Conflux Network, allowing Conflux users to have a new venue to swap, stake, and earn yields on their crypto assets. As an AMM-based DEX, Swappi lets users trade, add liquidity, earn fees and LP tokens, stake LP tokens to earn PPI, and stake PPI for additional rewards and farming opportunities. Swappi is the very first DEX to launch on eSpace, an EVM-compatible smart contract execution environment build on top of Conflux that allows developers to deploy and execute Ethereum-native dApps and smart contracts within the Conflux ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
