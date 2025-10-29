ราคาปัจจุบัน SURREAL AI วันนี้ คือ 0 USD ติดตามการอัปเดตราคา SURREAL เป็น USD แบบเรียลไทม์ ชาร์ตสด มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สำรวจแนวโน้มราคา SURREAL ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่ MEXC ตอนนี้ราคาปัจจุบัน SURREAL AI วันนี้ คือ 0 USD ติดตามการอัปเดตราคา SURREAL เป็น USD แบบเรียลไทม์ ชาร์ตสด มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมง และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย สำรวจแนวโน้มราคา SURREAL ได้อย่างง่ายดายที่ MEXC ตอนนี้

SURREAL AI โลโก้

SURREAL AI ราคา (SURREAL)

ไม่ได้ลิสต์

ราคาปัจจุบัน 1 SURREAL เป็น USD

--
----
-7.60%1D
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) กราฟราคาสด
อัปเดตหน้าล่าสุด: 2025-10-29 04:15:38 (UTC+8)

ข้อมูลราคา SURREAL AI (SURREAL) (USD)

ช่วงเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาใน 24 ชม.:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ต่ำสุด 24h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
สูงสุด 24h

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.01%

-7.60%

+0.48%

+0.48%

ราคาเรียลไทม์ SURREAL AI (SURREAL) คือ -- ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา มีการเทรดSURREAL ระหว่างราคาต่ำสุด $ 0 และราคาสูงสุด $ 0 แสดงให้เห็นถึงความผันผวนของตลาด ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาลของ SURREAL คือ $ 0 ขณะที่ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาลคือ $ 0

ในด้านผลการดำเนินงานระยะสั้น SURREAL มีการเปลี่ยนแปลง -1.01% ในชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา -7.60% ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมง และ +0.48% และในช่วง 7 วันที่ผ่านมา ข้อมูลนี้ช่วยให้คุณทราบภาพรวมอย่างรวดเร็วเกี่ยวกับแนวโน้มราคาล่าสุดและพลวัตของตลาดบน MEXC

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) ข้อมูลการตลาด

$ 24.52K
$ 24.52K$ 24.52K

--
----

$ 24.52K
$ 24.52K$ 24.52K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

มูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันของ SURREAL AI คือ $ 24.52K โดยมีปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมงที่ -- อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ SURREAL คือ 999.95M โดยมีอุปทานรวมที่ 999947317.781994 การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่ (FDV) คือ $ 24.52K

ประวัติราคา SURREAL AI (SURREAL) USD

ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา SURREAL AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา SURREAL AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา SURREAL AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา SURREAL AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0

ระยะเวลาเปลี่ยน (USD)เปลี่ยน (%)
วันนี้$ 0-7.60%
30 วัน$ 0--
60 วัน$ 0--
90 วัน$ 0--

อะไรคือ SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

การคาดการณ์ราคา SURREAL AI (USD)

SURREAL AI (SURREAL) จะมีค่า USD เป็นเท่าใดในวันพรุ่งนี้ สัปดาห์หน้า หรือเดือนหน้า? สินทรัพย์ SURREAL AI (SURREAL) ของคุณจะมีมูลค่าเท่าใดในปี 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 หรือแม้แต่ 10 หรือ 20 ปีข้างหน้า? ใช้เครื่องมือคาดการณ์ราคาของเราเพื่อสำรวจการคาดการณ์ทั้งในระยะสั้นและระยะยาวสำหรับ SURREAL AI

ตรวจสอบ การคาดการณ์ราคา SURREAL AI ตอนนี้!

โทเคโนมิกส์ SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

การทำความเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ SURREAL AI (SURREAL) จะทำให้เข้าใจลึกซึ้งถึงมูลค่าในระยะยาวและศักยภาพในการเติบโตได้ลึกซึ้งยิ่งขึ้น ตั้งแต่การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นไปจนถึงการจัดการอุปทานโทเคโนมิกส์เผยให้เห็นโครงสร้างหลักของเศรษฐกิจของโครงการ เรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับ SURREALโทเคโนมิกส์อันครอบคลุมของโทเค็น ตอนนี้!

วันนี้ SURREAL AI (SURREAL) มีมูลค่าเท่าใด?
ราคาปัจจุบัน SURREAL เป็นUSD คือ 0 USD อัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์ด้วยข้อมูลตลาดล่าสุด
ราคาปัจจุบัน SURREAL เป็น USD คือเท่าใด?
ราคาปัจจุบันของ SURREAL เป็น USD คือ $ 0 ลองใช้ ตัวแปลง MEXC เพื่อการแปลงโทเค็นที่แม่นยำ
มูลค่าตลาดของ SURREAL AI คือเท่าใด?
มูลค่าตลาดของ SURREAL คือ $ 24.52K USD มูลค่าตลาด = ราคาปัจจุบัน × อุปทานหมุนเวียน บ่งบอกถึงมูลค่าตลาดรวมและอันดับของโทเค็น
อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ SURREAL คือเท่าใด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ SURREAL คือ 999.95M USD
ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาล (ATH) ของ SURREAL คือเท่าใด?
SURREAL ถึงราคา ATH ที่ 0 USD.
ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาล (ATL) ของ SURREAL คือเท่าไร?
SURREAL ถึงราคา ATL ที่ 0 USD
ปริมาณการเทรดของ SURREAL คือเท่าใด?
ปริมาณการเทรดปัจจุบัน 24 ชั่วโมงของ SURREAL คือ -- USD
ปีนี้ SURREAL จะสูงขึ้นอีกไหม?
SURREAL อาจสูงขึ้นในปีนี้ ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาวะตลาดและการพัฒนาโครงการ ตรวจสอบการคาดการณ์ราคา SURREAL เพื่อการวิเคราะห์เชิงลึกยิ่งขึ้น
เวลา (UTC+8)ประเภทข้อมูล
10-27 16:29:31อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
มูลค่าตลาดหมุนเวียนของ ZEC ใกล้แตะ 6 พันล้านดอลลาร์ ทำสถิติสูงสุดใหม่ตลอดกาล
10-26 23:17:37อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
บิทคอยน์ฟื้นตัวขึ้นเหนือ $113,000 อีเธอเรียมทะลุ $4,000
10-26 19:10:22อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ด้วยแรงผลักดันจาก "PING" ที่กำลังเป็นไวรัล ปริมาณธุรกรรมและที่อยู่การซื้อขายของ x402 พุ่งสูงขึ้นหลายสิบเท่า
10-25 15:47:08อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: ที่อยู่ที่ถือครอง ETH ระหว่าง 100 ถึง 10,000 ETH สะสม ETH ได้ 218,000 ETH ในช่วงสัปดาห์ที่ผ่านมา
10-25 13:34:16อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ปริมาณธุรกรรมรายสัปดาห์ของ x402 Protocol เพิ่มขึ้น 492.63% เมื่อเทียบกับสัปดาห์ก่อน
10-25 06:10:28อัพเดทอุตสาหกรรม
ข้อมูล: จำนวน Bitcoin ที่ตื่นขึ้นหลังจากไม่มีการเคลื่อนไหวมากกว่า 7 ปีได้ทำสถิติสูงสุดตลอดกาลใหม่ในปีนี้

ราคาสกุลเงินดิจิทัลอาจมีความเสี่ยงทางการตลาดและความผันผวนของราคาสูง คุณควรลงทุนในโครงการและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คุณคุ้นเคยและเข้าใจถึงความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้อง คุณควรพิจารณาประสบการณ์การลงทุน สถานะทางการเงิน วัตถุประสงค์ในการลงทุน และความสามารถในการรับความเสี่ยงอย่างรอบคอบ และปรึกษาที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินอิสระก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุนใดๆ เนื้อหานี้ไม่ควรตีความว่าเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่สามารถบ่งชี้ผลการดำเนินงานในอนาคตได้อย่างน่าเชื่อถือ มูลค่าการลงทุนของคุณอาจเพิ่มขึ้นหรือลดลง และคุณอาจไม่ได้รับเงินที่ลงทุนไปคืน คุณเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบแต่เพียงผู้เดียวสำหรับการตัดสินใจลงทุนของคุณ MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการสูญเสียใด ๆ ที่คุณอาจประสบ

