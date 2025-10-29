SURREAL AI ราคา (SURREAL)
-1.01%
-7.60%
+0.48%
+0.48%
ราคาเรียลไทม์ SURREAL AI (SURREAL) คือ -- ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา มีการเทรดSURREAL ระหว่างราคาต่ำสุด $ 0 และราคาสูงสุด $ 0 แสดงให้เห็นถึงความผันผวนของตลาด ราคาสูงสุดตลอดกาลของ SURREAL คือ $ 0 ขณะที่ราคาต่ำสุดตลอดกาลคือ $ 0
ในด้านผลการดำเนินงานระยะสั้น SURREAL มีการเปลี่ยนแปลง -1.01% ในชั่วโมงที่ผ่านมา -7.60% ในช่วง 24 ชั่วโมง และ +0.48% และในช่วง 7 วันที่ผ่านมา ข้อมูลนี้ช่วยให้คุณทราบภาพรวมอย่างรวดเร็วเกี่ยวกับแนวโน้มราคาล่าสุดและพลวัตของตลาดบน MEXC
มูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันของ SURREAL AI คือ $ 24.52K โดยมีปริมาณการเทรด 24 ชั่วโมงที่ -- อุปทานหมุนเวียนของ SURREAL คือ 999.95M โดยมีอุปทานรวมที่ 999947317.781994 การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่ (FDV) คือ $ 24.52K
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา SURREAL AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา SURREAL AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา SURREAL AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา SURREAL AI เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ 0
|-7.60%
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
