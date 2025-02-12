Suizuki Price (ZUKI)
The live price of Suizuki (ZUKI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZUKI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Suizuki Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.85 USD
- Suizuki price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Suizuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suizuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suizuki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suizuki to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-56.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-63.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Suizuki: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Suizuki is a community memecoin on SUI Network. Purpose: Suizuki aims to establish itself as a leading memecoin and community token on the SUI blockchain. Designed for community engagement and entertainment, Suizuki endeavors to create a vibrant and fast-paced ecosystem within the blockchain space. Key Features: Community Token: Suizuki is designed to foster a strong and engaged community within the SUI blockchain. It encourages active participation and interaction among users. Memecoin Focus: Suizuki embraces the memecoin culture, leveraging humorous and entertaining content to build a unique identity within the crypto space. Blockchain Integration: Built on the SUI blockchain, Suizuki takes advantage of the platform's capabilities for secure and efficient transactions. Origin of Name: The name "Suizuki" is a fusion of "SUI," representing the blockchain, and "Suzuki," a well-known car brand. This amalgamation signifies the project's commitment to combining the speed and innovation of the SUI blockchain with the reliability and recognition associated with the Suzuki brand. Motto: "Fast chain needs a fast car." This motto encapsulates the essence of Suizuki, emphasizing the need for speed and efficiency in both blockchain technology (fast chain) and the real world (fast car). It underscores the project's commitment to rapid transactions and a dynamic community experience. Overall, Suizuki strives to carve a niche as a top memecoin and community token on the SUI blockchain, offering a blend of entertainment, community engagement, and blockchain functionality.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
