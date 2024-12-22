Suishicat Price (SUISHI)
The live price of Suishicat (SUISHI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 375.52K USD. SUISHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Suishicat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.75K USD
- Suishicat price change within the day is -32.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Suishicat to USD was $ -0.000184226808444852.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suishicat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suishicat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suishicat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000184226808444852
|-32.98%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-37.97%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-58.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Suishicat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
-32.98%
-22.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
“Once upon a time, in a world where sushi and cats coexisted in blissful harmony, something magical happened. In the fast-paced universe of the Sui blockchain, a cosmic glitch sparked a fusion of epic proportions: out popped Suishicat. As a memecoin on the Sui blockchain, Suishicat isn’t just about fun – we’re building a community around the playful spirit of Suishicats while driving awareness and adoption of the Sui blockchain. Our mission is to unite Sui lovers and spread the joy of crypto in a lighthearted and inclusive way.”
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
