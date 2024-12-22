StrongHands Price (SHND)
The live price of StrongHands (SHND) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 350.46K USD. SHND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StrongHands Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 31.72K USD
- StrongHands price change within the day is +0.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 19.89B USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHND price information.
During today, the price change of StrongHands to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StrongHands to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StrongHands to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StrongHands to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+24.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+29.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of StrongHands: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+0.72%
+0.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StrongHands™ is a free open source project derived from Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient crypto-currency. Build on the foundation of Bitcoin, innovations such as proof-of-stake help further advance the field of crypto-currency. StrongHands™ is a StrongHands™ network-compatible, community-developed wallet client. The project has been designed to provide people with a stable, secure, and feature-rich alternative to the StrongHands™ reference wallet PPCoin. To help facilitate broad community cooperation, many trusted StrongHands™/Peershares community leaders have write permissions to the project’s codebase, allowing for decentralization and continuity. Community members, old and new, are encouraged to find ways to contribute to the success of the project. If you have experience with programming, product design, QA engineering, translation, or have a different set of skills that you want to bring to the project, your involvement is appreciated!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SHND to AUD
A$--
|1 SHND to GBP
￡--
|1 SHND to EUR
€--
|1 SHND to USD
$--
|1 SHND to MYR
RM--
|1 SHND to TRY
₺--
|1 SHND to JPY
¥--
|1 SHND to RUB
₽--
|1 SHND to INR
₹--
|1 SHND to IDR
Rp--
|1 SHND to PHP
₱--
|1 SHND to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SHND to BRL
R$--
|1 SHND to CAD
C$--
|1 SHND to BDT
৳--
|1 SHND to NGN
₦--
|1 SHND to UAH
₴--
|1 SHND to VES
Bs--
|1 SHND to PKR
Rs--
|1 SHND to KZT
₸--
|1 SHND to THB
฿--
|1 SHND to TWD
NT$--
|1 SHND to CHF
Fr--
|1 SHND to HKD
HK$--
|1 SHND to MAD
.د.م--