Stride Staked Umee Price (STUMEE)
The live price of Stride Staked Umee (STUMEE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STUMEE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stride Staked Umee Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.02 USD
- Stride Staked Umee price change within the day is +0.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Stride Staked Umee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride Staked Umee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride Staked Umee to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride Staked Umee to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-56.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Stride Staked Umee: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.48%
+0.19%
+5.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stUMEE is the token received in exchange for staking UMEE with Stride. UMEE is the native token of the Umee project. Umee is the prominent lending protocol in the Cosmos Ecosystem. By staking UMEE with Stride, users can earn stUMEE, which are redeemable for UMEE at a 1:1 ratio, subject to the unbonding period on UMEE. Stride currently supports staking UMEE on its mainnet, which launched in late July 2022. With stUMEE, users can retain liquidity in their staked tokens while also earning staking rewards. stUMEE can be staked now on Stride at app.stride.zone.
