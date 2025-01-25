StarMon Price (SMON)
The live price of StarMon (SMON) today is 0.00540624 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SMON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StarMon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.71 USD
- StarMon price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of StarMon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StarMon to USD was $ -0.0001994761.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StarMon to USD was $ -0.0002204567.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StarMon to USD was $ -0.000330048778543766.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001994761
|-3.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002204567
|-4.07%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000330048778543766
|-5.75%
Discover the latest price analysis of StarMon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StarMon Token (SMON) is the BEP-20 governance token of StarMon Metaverse. Hold tokens and participate in key governance voting related to the game, SMON holders will receive rewards. When players playing various games in StarMon or through UGC content plans, they can earn $SMON.
