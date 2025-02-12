Staked Yearn CRV Vault Price (ST-YCRV)
The live price of Staked Yearn CRV Vault (ST-YCRV) today is 1.037 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ST-YCRV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked Yearn CRV Vault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Staked Yearn CRV Vault price change within the day is +0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Staked Yearn CRV Vault to USD was $ +0.0008477.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Yearn CRV Vault to USD was $ -0.3521448748.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Yearn CRV Vault to USD was $ -0.5348142914.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Yearn CRV Vault to USD was $ +0.4632488321130821.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0008477
|+0.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.3521448748
|-33.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.5348142914
|-51.57%
|90 Days
|$ +0.4632488321130821
|+80.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked Yearn CRV Vault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
+0.08%
+4.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
yCRV is Yearn Finance's new and improved veCRV wrapper system designed to tokenize Yearn's veCRV position which passes all revenue and benefits along to users. This system is composed of a base-token called yCRV which a user can deposit into any one of three `activated` positons to earn yield or voting power: st-yCRV, lp-yCRV, and vl-yCRV. st-yCRV yVault receives admin fees and bribes from locked CRV. lp-yCRV yVault converts yCRV into CRV/yCRV LP tokens and uses them to farm CRV emissions and trading fees. vl-yCRV yVault is for voting power on Curve.fi gauge weights.
|1 ST-YCRV to AUD
A$1.63846
|1 ST-YCRV to GBP
￡0.8296
|1 ST-YCRV to EUR
€0.99552
|1 ST-YCRV to USD
$1.037
|1 ST-YCRV to MYR
RM4.62502
|1 ST-YCRV to TRY
₺37.35274
|1 ST-YCRV to JPY
¥158.06991
|1 ST-YCRV to RUB
₽100.08087
|1 ST-YCRV to INR
₹90.0116
|1 ST-YCRV to IDR
Rp16,999.99728
|1 ST-YCRV to PHP
₱60.32229
|1 ST-YCRV to EGP
￡E.52.29591
|1 ST-YCRV to BRL
R$5.97312
|1 ST-YCRV to CAD
C$1.47254
|1 ST-YCRV to BDT
৳125.95402
|1 ST-YCRV to NGN
₦1,557.0555
|1 ST-YCRV to UAH
₴43.23253
|1 ST-YCRV to VES
Bs62.22
|1 ST-YCRV to PKR
Rs289.33337
|1 ST-YCRV to KZT
₸524.79459
|1 ST-YCRV to THB
฿35.29948
|1 ST-YCRV to TWD
NT$34.03434
|1 ST-YCRV to CHF
Fr0.94367
|1 ST-YCRV to HKD
HK$8.07823
|1 ST-YCRV to MAD
.د.م10.40111