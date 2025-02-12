Staked Ethos Reserve Note Price (STERN)
The live price of Staked Ethos Reserve Note (STERN) today is 1.048 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STERN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Staked Ethos Reserve Note Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.78 USD
- Staked Ethos Reserve Note price change within the day is -0.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Staked Ethos Reserve Note to USD was $ -0.008638489139914.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Ethos Reserve Note to USD was $ +0.0064840808.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Ethos Reserve Note to USD was $ +0.0091687424.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Ethos Reserve Note to USD was $ +0.005789955675282.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.008638489139914
|-0.81%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0064840808
|+0.62%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0091687424
|+0.87%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005789955675282
|+0.56%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked Ethos Reserve Note: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.43%
-0.81%
-0.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stERN is a liquid and composable interest-bearing stablecoin with built-in access to blue-chip yield and exposure to market volatility through liquidation income through Ethos Reserve. ERN (Ethos Reserve Note) is a decentralized stablecoin used to pay out loans made through the Ethos Reserve protocol. It can be redeemed for underlying collateral at any time.
|1 STERN to AUD
A$1.65584
|1 STERN to GBP
￡0.8384
|1 STERN to EUR
€1.00608
|1 STERN to USD
$1.048
|1 STERN to MYR
RM4.67408
|1 STERN to TRY
₺37.74896
|1 STERN to JPY
¥159.74664
|1 STERN to RUB
₽101.14248
|1 STERN to INR
₹90.9664
|1 STERN to IDR
Rp17,180.32512
|1 STERN to PHP
₱60.96216
|1 STERN to EGP
￡E.52.85064
|1 STERN to BRL
R$6.03648
|1 STERN to CAD
C$1.48816
|1 STERN to BDT
৳127.29008
|1 STERN to NGN
₦1,573.572
|1 STERN to UAH
₴43.69112
|1 STERN to VES
Bs62.88
|1 STERN to PKR
Rs292.40248
|1 STERN to KZT
₸530.36136
|1 STERN to THB
฿35.67392
|1 STERN to TWD
NT$34.39536
|1 STERN to CHF
Fr0.95368
|1 STERN to HKD
HK$8.16392
|1 STERN to MAD
.د.م10.51144