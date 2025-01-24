rSWTH represents the liquid staked derivate (LSD) of SWTH on StaFi Protocol. Users can liquid stake their SWTH to receive rSWTH in return. rSWTH can be then used in various DeFi activities to increase the yield for users. rSWTH is integrated on the StaFi rToken App at https://app.stafi.io . rSWTH is a StaFiHub Chain token and can be bridged to any IBC network on Cosmos. Utility of rSWTH: - DeFi Activities: rSWTH can be utilized in various decentralized finance (DeFi) activities. - DEXs: Holders of rSWTH can trade it on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), allowing for liquidity and exchange against other tokens. Lending/Borrowing Platforms: rSWTH can be used as collateral or for lending and borrowing on platforms that support it, enabling users to leverage their staked assets without having to unstake them.

