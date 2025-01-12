SQRBIT Price (SQRB)
The live price of SQRBIT (SQRB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.70K USD. SQRB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SQRBIT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.47 USD
- SQRBIT price change within the day is +0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.30B USD
During today, the price change of SQRBIT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SQRBIT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SQRBIT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SQRBIT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+28.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-10.07%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SQRBIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+0.02%
-10.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SQRBIT transforms real estate investing with tokenization, allowing fractional ownership in high-value residential, commercial, retail, and land properties. As an RWA platform, SQRBIT bridges the gap between traditional real estate and the digital asset world. Join the future of tokenized property investment with SQRBIT. The global real estate market represents an immense $325 trillion dollars, and SQRBIT allows you to own fractional ownership in high-value residentials, commercial, stores and land properties. You can easily buy and sell fractional ownership in our growing real estate portfolio through tokenization, enabling you to enjoy the benefits of ownership without any hassle. Let's Tokenize Every Square Foot with SQRBIT!
