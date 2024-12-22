SpiritSwap Price (SPIRIT)
The live price of SpiritSwap (SPIRIT) today is 0.0011783 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 692.05K USD. SPIRIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SpiritSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.72K USD
- SpiritSwap price change within the day is -3.77%
- It has a circulating supply of 585.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPIRIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPIRIT price information.
During today, the price change of SpiritSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SpiritSwap to USD was $ -0.0002375795.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SpiritSwap to USD was $ -0.0003463651.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SpiritSwap to USD was $ -0.001438969949547607.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.77%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002375795
|-20.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003463651
|-29.39%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001438969949547607
|-54.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of SpiritSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.98%
-3.77%
-33.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SpiritSwap token is the exchange token of the SpiritSwap DEX, a decentralized exchange using the constant product automated market maker (amm) model on the Fantom network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPIRIT to AUD
A$0.001873497
|1 SPIRIT to GBP
￡0.000930857
|1 SPIRIT to EUR
€0.001119385
|1 SPIRIT to USD
$0.0011783
|1 SPIRIT to MYR
RM0.00530235
|1 SPIRIT to TRY
₺0.041464377
|1 SPIRIT to JPY
¥0.184333252
|1 SPIRIT to RUB
₽0.121294202
|1 SPIRIT to INR
₹0.100084802
|1 SPIRIT to IDR
Rp19.004836049
|1 SPIRIT to PHP
₱0.069319389
|1 SPIRIT to EGP
￡E.0.059951904
|1 SPIRIT to BRL
R$0.007164064
|1 SPIRIT to CAD
C$0.001684969
|1 SPIRIT to BDT
৳0.140229483
|1 SPIRIT to NGN
₦1.821168697
|1 SPIRIT to UAH
₴0.049217591
|1 SPIRIT to VES
Bs0.0600933
|1 SPIRIT to PKR
Rs0.326660109
|1 SPIRIT to KZT
₸0.616262683
|1 SPIRIT to THB
฿0.040191813
|1 SPIRIT to TWD
NT$0.038447929
|1 SPIRIT to CHF
Fr0.001048687
|1 SPIRIT to HKD
HK$0.009155391
|1 SPIRIT to MAD
.د.م0.011806566