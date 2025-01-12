SphereSXS Price (SXS)
The live price of SphereSXS (SXS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.75K USD. SXS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SphereSXS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 173.09 USD
- SphereSXS price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 18.99M USD
During today, the price change of SphereSXS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SphereSXS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SphereSXS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SphereSXS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-18.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-9.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SphereSXS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+3.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sphere is a community first multi chain launchpad with over 2 years of experience in enabling dynamic new projects in the space to raise liquidity in a fair and decentralized manner. We currently support 7 of the leading chains, including being the exclusive launchpad for Mantle. Over the years our community has steadily grown in size and engagement and we now have a Community of over 350k and over 40k are successful KYCed. When we say we are community first, we mean it. We do not do whitelist spots based on who fills a form out first and we don’t operate high financial barriers to entry. Unlike traditional launchpads based on who clicks a button quickest, at Sphere we have built a platform which is equitable and fair for everyone. We have a specialized due diligence team that doesn't just do a deep dive into all projects that want to list with us, but we work with projects with potential to get them ready for IDO and launch. We have a robust refund policy in place that protects the community whilst helping the project future proof itself for listing and beyond.
