Sparkswap Price (SPARK)
The live price of Sparkswap (SPARK) today is 0.00456454 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SPARK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sparkswap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.28 USD
- Sparkswap price change within the day is -6.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Sparkswap to USD was $ -0.000308333796934717.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sparkswap to USD was $ -0.0012284473.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sparkswap to USD was $ -0.0028818620.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sparkswap to USD was $ -0.00826010002972649.
|Period
|Today
|$ -0.000308333796934717
|-6.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012284473
|-26.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0028818620
|-63.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00826010002972649
|-64.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sparkswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.15%
-6.32%
+9.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? SPARKSWAP, brought to you by the team behind EMP Money, is a new yield farming protocol on Pulsechain with multiple farms and single asset staking pools to choose from, in addition to an AMM and a BNB Chain to PulseChain Bridge. This is your gateway to earning abundant yields on Pulsechain, in a project you know will still be here tomorrow! What makes your project unique? There are two major differences with SparkSwap as opposed to other yield farms you may have participated in : All LP pools that are eligible to earn INC rewards from the native Pulse LP reward pools are being rehypothecated. That means we are able to earn rewards on those LP positions while never actually taking custody of your tokens. Those INC rewards are then sold to supplement the SPARK/PLS LP and rewarded back to users that are staking in Sparkler. This also puts MASSIVE buying pressure on SPARK & PLS. We distribute ALL protocol fees and rewards back to our users via Sparkler. This is a revolutionary mechanism that gives utility and value to the SPARK token. We use the exact same principles from HEX in calculating your pool shares (TShare equivalent), but instead of minting rewards, the rewards are distributed based on the real yield of the protocol. Just like a Certificate of Deposit, the longer you choose to stake your SPARK, the more rewards you will receive from the reward pool. You can calculate your share of the pool and bonuses through our calculator. Currently over 32% of the circulating supply is locked in Sparkler, significantly reducing inflation. History of your project. This is a sister project from the veteran team at EMP Money, who have had their DeFi project running on BNB chain for nearly 2 years. When Pulsechain was announced, they started planning a sister project, and Sparkswap has launched after months of planning and development. What’s next for your project? We're about to launch our BNB Chain to PulseChain bridge which will serve major utility as there are not currently many reliable bridges to and from Pulsechain, especially from BNB Chain. What can your token be used for? Our farms & Sparkler which is a revolutionary ROI contract on our platform that not only reduces the circulating supply of the token, but gives users the opportunity to earn abundant yields.
|1 SPARK to AUD
A$0.0072119732
|1 SPARK to GBP
￡0.003651632
|1 SPARK to EUR
€0.0043819584
|1 SPARK to USD
$0.00456454
|1 SPARK to MYR
RM0.0203578484
|1 SPARK to TRY
₺0.1644147308
|1 SPARK to JPY
¥0.6959097684
|1 SPARK to RUB
₽0.4404324646
|1 SPARK to INR
₹0.3961564266
|1 SPARK to IDR
Rp74.8285126176
|1 SPARK to PHP
₱0.2655192918
|1 SPARK to EGP
￡E.0.2301441068
|1 SPARK to BRL
R$0.0262917504
|1 SPARK to CAD
C$0.0064816468
|1 SPARK to BDT
৳0.5544090284
|1 SPARK to NGN
₦6.85365681
|1 SPARK to UAH
₴0.1902956726
|1 SPARK to VES
Bs0.2738724
|1 SPARK to PKR
Rs1.2735523054
|1 SPARK to KZT
₸2.3099767578
|1 SPARK to THB
฿0.1553769416
|1 SPARK to TWD
NT$0.1498082028
|1 SPARK to CHF
Fr0.0041537314
|1 SPARK to HKD
HK$0.0355577666
|1 SPARK to MAD
.د.م0.0457823362