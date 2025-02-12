Sparko Price (SPARKO)
The live price of Sparko (SPARKO) today is 0.03708539 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SPARKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sparko Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 62.46 USD
- Sparko price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPARKO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPARKO price information.
During today, the price change of Sparko to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sparko to USD was $ -0.0121023237.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sparko to USD was $ -0.0178479261.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sparko to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0121023237
|-32.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0178479261
|-48.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sparko: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-6.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet Sparko Coin, the crypto token paying homage to the legend of the loyal mechanical marvel. Sparko Coin’s origins trace back to the tale of the groundbreaking creation unveiled in 1940 by Westinghouse. Inspired by the unwavering loyalty and companionship of Sparko, the token embodies the spirit of steadfast support within the crypto community. With a symbolic representation of Sparko's sleek chrome exterior and loyal electronic eyes, the token's design echoes the beloved pet's iconic features. The community around Sparko Coin is reminiscent of the adventures embarked upon by Richard and Sparko, as members join together in the pursuit of innovation and camaraderie. However, Sparko Coin's narrative doesn't just dwell on the tragedy but rather highlights the legacy left behind. Much like the memories of the pioneering robotic companion, Sparko Coin stands as a reminder of the loyalty and dedication within the crypto world. Its story underlines the importance of community support and resilience in the face of challenges. This meme token is more than just a digital asset; it represents the fusion of technology and human emotions, symbolizing loyalty, support, and the strength of shared experiences within the crypto landscape.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPARKO to AUD
A$0.0585949162
|1 SPARKO to GBP
￡0.029668312
|1 SPARKO to EUR
€0.0356019744
|1 SPARKO to USD
$0.03708539
|1 SPARKO to MYR
RM0.1654008394
|1 SPARKO to TRY
₺1.3358157478
|1 SPARKO to JPY
¥5.6540385594
|1 SPARKO to RUB
₽3.5783692811
|1 SPARKO to INR
₹3.2186409981
|1 SPARKO to IDR
Rp607.9571158416
|1 SPARKO to PHP
₱2.1572571363
|1 SPARKO to EGP
￡E.1.8698453638
|1 SPARKO to BRL
R$0.2136118464
|1 SPARKO to CAD
C$0.0526612538
|1 SPARKO to BDT
৳4.5043914694
|1 SPARKO to NGN
₦55.683713085
|1 SPARKO to UAH
₴1.5460899091
|1 SPARKO to VES
Bs2.2251234
|1 SPARKO to PKR
Rs10.3471946639
|1 SPARKO to KZT
₸18.7678033173
|1 SPARKO to THB
฿1.2623866756
|1 SPARKO to TWD
NT$1.2171424998
|1 SPARKO to CHF
Fr0.0337477049
|1 SPARKO to HKD
HK$0.2888951881
|1 SPARKO to MAD
.د.م0.3719664617