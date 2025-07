ข้อมูล SpaceDawgs (DAWGS)

SpaceDawgs is building robust chain connectivity with an integrated Multi Chain Multi Asset DawgWallet.

With a 2.5% transaction fee, SpaceDawgs has both a deflationary and friction free distribution contract to encourage community DAWG pack growth.

SpaceDawgs supports the Crypto Climate Accord, an effort to transition all blockchains to 100% renewable energy.