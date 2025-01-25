SoundLinX Price (SDLX)
The live price of SoundLinX (SDLX) today is 0.0214794 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SDLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SoundLinX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.00 USD
- SoundLinX price change within the day is +0.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SoundLinX to USD was $ +0.00019138.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SoundLinX to USD was $ +0.0041741068.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SoundLinX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SoundLinX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00019138
|+0.90%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0041741068
|+19.43%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SoundLinX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.90%
+3.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Technology at SoundLinX Data-Over-Sound Technology Soundlinx harnesses the power of data-over-sound technology, a cutting-edge method of transmitting data using sound waves. This technique involves encoding data into sound and then decoding it at the receiving end, utilizing the built-in speakers and microphones of devices. It's a secure, efficient, and universally accessible way of data transfer, offering real-time communication. Integration with Ethereum Blockchain We take this a step further by integrating with the Ethereum blockchain. Each sound transaction is recorded on this decentralized ledger, providing an immutable and transparent record. Ethereum's smart contracts automate processes, enabling actions or rewards based on the data received. Sound Recognition Methods in Soundlinx Soundlinx's sound recognition operates in two innovative ways: 1. Cross-Referencing with Library: Soundlinx compares a snippet of sound against a secure library. It analyzes various audio characteristics to accurately identify the song or sound. 2. Unique Audio Markers: Soundlinx can detect unique, inaudible markers embedded within media files. These markers are unique to each file, offering precise identification, recognizing the special container inside the broadband waves with exact data of the transaction ( MP4file). How does the token system benefit users? Tokens serve as a currency within the platform, allowing users to upload snippets and earn rewards, fostering a vibrant, participatory music community. We also planing to develop second layer of ETH network , L2 (SDLX)will allow us to increase number of transactions and brings developers , who can create a side chaines by using SoundLinx SDK.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
