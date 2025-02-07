Soulofox NFT's are algorithmically generated, one of a kind, lore driven, and collectible non-fungible tokens. Each NFT owner will have proof of ownership stored on the Solana Blockchain. There are 2,222 Gen0 Foxian NFT's that sold out on October 9, 2021 but can still be purchased on the secondary markets (see FAQ question 'Where can I purchase a Soulofox NFT'). Soulofox is building a play-to-earn 2D RPG Game where NFT holders will decide the next steps of our story and game, with community input driving future updates. Our game will include in-game currency ('Foxycoin' which will also be a public token on the Solana blockchain), a Marketplace, Merchandise Shop, Land Ownership, and Staking Rewards.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.