Sorra Price (SOR)
The live price of Sorra (SOR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.03K USD. SOR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sorra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.90 USD
- Sorra price change within the day is -0.41%
- It has a circulating supply of 77.45M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOR price information.
During today, the price change of Sorra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sorra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sorra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sorra to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sorra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-0.41%
-84.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sorra is a decentralized platform that combines travel, hosting, and tokenized real estate investment. It empowers users with seamless renting and hosting experiences while enabling fractional ownership of high-value real estate assets. By leveraging innovative decentralized solutions, Sorra provides a transparent and rewarding ecosystem with competitive staking rewards, lower fees, and accessible property investments. The platform is designed to revolutionize hospitality and real estate through community-driven growth and blockchain-based efficiency.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
