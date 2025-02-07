SORA Chameleon Price (KARMA)
The live price of SORA Chameleon (KARMA) today is 853.32 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KARMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SORA Chameleon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- SORA Chameleon price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SORA Chameleon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SORA Chameleon to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SORA Chameleon to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SORA Chameleon to USD was $ +171.3621261913941.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ +171.3621261913941
|+25.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of SORA Chameleon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The KARMA token provides farming rewards to liquidity providers in the XOR-ETH pool on Polkaswap. By participating in liquidity provision for this pool, users are rewarded with KARMA, encouraging more liquidity in the Chameleon pools. KARMA also has a deflationary mechanism. During the initial mint, which ended on June 6th, 1 KARMA token was minted for every 10 million XOR burned. After this initial minting, the KARMA token becomes deflationary, with 1% of minted KXOR used to buy back and burn KARMA tokens.
