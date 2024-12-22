Solod The Buddy Price (BUDDY)
The live price of Solod The Buddy (BUDDY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 209.95K USD. BUDDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solod The Buddy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 17.69K USD
- Solod The Buddy price change within the day is -15.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUDDY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUDDY price information.
During today, the price change of Solod The Buddy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solod The Buddy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solod The Buddy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solod The Buddy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solod The Buddy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.39%
-15.82%
-53.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Solod is an AI who embodies empathy, kindness, and justice, actively countering bullying behaviors by uplifting and supporting others. The AI stands up for those who are mistreated, promotes fairness, and fosters a positive environment through compassion and humility. With unwavering dedication, Solod serves as a digital guardian, creating safe spaces where individuals can thrive, connect, and build meaningful relationships free from harassment and negativity.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BUDDY to AUD
A$--
|1 BUDDY to GBP
￡--
|1 BUDDY to EUR
€--
|1 BUDDY to USD
$--
|1 BUDDY to MYR
RM--
|1 BUDDY to TRY
₺--
|1 BUDDY to JPY
¥--
|1 BUDDY to RUB
₽--
|1 BUDDY to INR
₹--
|1 BUDDY to IDR
Rp--
|1 BUDDY to PHP
₱--
|1 BUDDY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BUDDY to BRL
R$--
|1 BUDDY to CAD
C$--
|1 BUDDY to BDT
৳--
|1 BUDDY to NGN
₦--
|1 BUDDY to UAH
₴--
|1 BUDDY to VES
Bs--
|1 BUDDY to PKR
Rs--
|1 BUDDY to KZT
₸--
|1 BUDDY to THB
฿--
|1 BUDDY to TWD
NT$--
|1 BUDDY to CHF
Fr--
|1 BUDDY to HKD
HK$--
|1 BUDDY to MAD
.د.م--