Solend Price (SLND)
The live price of Solend (SLND) today is 0.840182 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 69.36M USD. SLND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solend Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.90K USD
- Solend price change within the day is +0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 50.60M USD
During today, the price change of Solend to USD was $ +0.00131888.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solend to USD was $ -0.1809294968.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solend to USD was $ -0.3747830093.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solend to USD was $ +0.1583481051875156.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00131888
|+0.16%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1809294968
|-21.53%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3747830093
|-44.60%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1583481051875156
|+23.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Solend: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
+0.16%
-21.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Solend is an algorithmic, decentralized protocol for lending and borrowing on Solana. Think Aave or Compound on Solana. Solend allows anyone with an internet connection to earn interest by lending their assets, and allows them to use their deposits as collateral for borrowing. Solend's backers include Polychain, Dragonfly, Race, Coinbase Ventures, Solana Ventures, Alameda Research, Stani from Aave, Antonio from dYdX, Balaji Srinivasan, Hart from UMA, 0xMaki, Julian from Ribbon, DCFGod, Petrock, Epsilon Trading, and others.
