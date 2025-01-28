Solana Mascot Price (LUMIO)
The live price of Solana Mascot (LUMIO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.77K USD. LUMIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Solana Mascot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.72K USD
- Solana Mascot price change within the day is -15.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
During today, the price change of Solana Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Solana Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Solana Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Solana Mascot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-15.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-52.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-72.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Solana Mascot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.69%
-15.31%
-41.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hold onto your wallets, folks! LUMIO has landed, and it's here to light up the Solana universe with its endless charm. 🦄✨ 🐾 What’s LUMIO? The adorable, unstoppable mascot of Solana that’s got everyone saying, “I gotta get one!” Whether you’re a seasoned crypto pro or just here for the vibes, LUMIO brings joy, hype, and a sprinkle of magic to your bags. 💡 Why LUMIO? Because mascots make everything better. From cheering you on during the bull runs to making you smile during the dips, LUMIO is your ultimate blockchain buddy. 🚀 To the Moon? Nope, To the Stars! LUMIO doesn’t just settle for the moon—it’s aiming for the galaxy. With every holder, every meme, and every wagmi moment, the Solana Mascot is one step closer to becoming the true icon of the crypto world. Join the LUMIO tribe, and let’s make the Solana ecosystem not just smarter, but cuter too. 🐕💎 #LUMIOToTheStars
