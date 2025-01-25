What is Sodi Protocol (SODI)

Sodi is the first royalty inscription protocol on Solana. The V1 version allows deployers to deploy inscriptions on Solana with one click and collect royalties. Users can mint inscriptions by paying royalties. Sodi's V2 has upgraded the feature of deploying tokens based on the deployment of inscriptions, and added a mechanism to automatically add LP. When users mint inscriptions and tokens, a certain proportion of tokens and minting fees are automatically added to the liquidity pool. In addition, LP permissions will be sent to the blackhole address for destruction to ensure that no one can remove liquidity, thus protecting traders' funds' safety. Sodi has issued 3 types of assets: Utopia Box, Bulls NFT, and $SODI. The Utopia Box is the first inscription of the Sodi Protocol, with privileges such as potential airdrop opportunities and whitelist access; Bulls NFT, designed exclusively for Solana, is the first mascot with a limited total supply, offering high collectible value. $SODI is the ecosystem token of the Sodi Protocol, with 40% already burned, leaving a current total supply of 126 million. In the future, it will have many consumption scenarios within the Sodi ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Sodi Protocol (SODI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website