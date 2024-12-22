Socrates Price (SOC)
The live price of Socrates (SOC) today is 0.071913 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 41.93M USD. SOC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Socrates Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 176.61K USD
- Socrates price change within the day is +7.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 583.00M USD
During today, the price change of Socrates to USD was $ +0.00531887.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Socrates to USD was $ -0.0002430443.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Socrates to USD was $ +1.4209129663.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Socrates to USD was $ +0.068383906014073501.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00531887
|+7.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002430443
|-0.33%
|60 Days
|$ +1.4209129663
|+1,975.88%
|90 Days
|$ +0.068383906014073501
|+1,937.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Socrates: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+7.99%
+15.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Socrates is a cutting-edge company at the intersection of social media and blockchain technology. We are dedicated to revolutionising the way people communicate and exchange ideas.
