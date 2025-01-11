Snook Price (SNK)
The live price of Snook (SNK) today is 0.00210178 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 54.70K USD. SNK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Snook Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 46.64 USD
- Snook price change within the day is +9.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 26.03M USD
During today, the price change of Snook to USD was $ +0.00018571.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Snook to USD was $ -0.0008585920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Snook to USD was $ -0.0005457030.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Snook to USD was $ +0.000186566975632843.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00018571
|+9.69%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008585920
|-40.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005457030
|-25.96%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000186566975632843
|+9.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Snook: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+9.69%
-9.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Snook is an online, multiplayer, "Snake"-like IO game. It's riding the fastest growing trend in this segment - the "Play-to-earn" NFT game. OK, so this is hot! Great. But, what is it? The player's snook-character in the game is a minted NFT. As the player advances in the game (by eating everything it can, avoiding and killing other snooks and taking their traits), she accrues achievements (e.g., traits and rare/difficult to get special skins). Blockchain and Crypto technologies make it possible for us to immutably record these achievements (think of it as a Blockchain/Crypto "barrel"). The game character/NFT can be accessed for future games or for commercial purposes, and under certain conditions provides financial incentives to the player.
