SNIFFS Price (SNIFFS)
The live price of SNIFFS (SNIFFS) today is 0.00034012 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SNIFFS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SNIFFS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 52.85K USD
- SNIFFS price change within the day is -46.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SNIFFS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SNIFFS price information.
During today, the price change of SNIFFS to USD was $ -0.000296843748474862.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SNIFFS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SNIFFS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SNIFFS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000296843748474862
|-46.60%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SNIFFS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-9.81%
-46.60%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SNIFFS is an AI-powered gossip platform designed for anonymous information sharing, combining entertainment with community-driven intelligence. It allows users to submit gossip anonymously, with AI filtering out irrelevant content and ranking submissions based on engagement and relevance. The most significant and relevant gossip is pushed to an autonomous Twitter agent, which shares updates and responds to user mentions, facilitating real-time interaction. Beyond entertainment, SNIFFS functions as a due diligence platform, leveraging an advanced AI analysis infrastructure and an extensive database to provide insights on projects and individuals. The platform integrates an onchain AI agent that automatically tracks and organizes discussions, ensuring access to trending news within the Web3 ecosystem.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SNIFFS to AUD
A$0.0005339884
|1 SNIFFS to GBP
￡0.0002686948
|1 SNIFFS to EUR
€0.000323114
|1 SNIFFS to USD
$0.00034012
|1 SNIFFS to MYR
RM0.0015067316
|1 SNIFFS to TRY
₺0.0123191464
|1 SNIFFS to JPY
¥0.0518070784
|1 SNIFFS to RUB
₽0.0309713272
|1 SNIFFS to INR
₹0.0294782004
|1 SNIFFS to IDR
Rp5.4858056836
|1 SNIFFS to PHP
₱0.01964193
|1 SNIFFS to EGP
￡E.0.0172066708
|1 SNIFFS to BRL
R$0.001938684
|1 SNIFFS to CAD
C$0.0004795692
|1 SNIFFS to BDT
৳0.0412157416
|1 SNIFFS to NGN
₦0.514550542
|1 SNIFFS to UAH
₴0.01411498
|1 SNIFFS to VES
Bs0.02074732
|1 SNIFFS to PKR
Rs0.09497851
|1 SNIFFS to KZT
₸0.1686246936
|1 SNIFFS to THB
฿0.0114654452
|1 SNIFFS to TWD
NT$0.0111151216
|1 SNIFFS to CHF
Fr0.0003027068
|1 SNIFFS to HKD
HK$0.0026461336
|1 SNIFFS to MAD
.د.م0.003384194