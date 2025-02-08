Smart World Union Price (SWU)
The live price of Smart World Union (SWU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SWU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Smart World Union Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 16.06K USD
- Smart World Union price change within the day is +3.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Smart World Union to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smart World Union to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smart World Union to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smart World Union to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+24.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Smart World Union: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+3.38%
+7.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Smart World Union has launched the SWU. SWU will be a utility token to be used for payments, purchases and traceable transactions within the renewable energy industry. The SWU want to use the blockchain to change how we consume energy in a world that is already undergoing an energy transition. The goal is to provide complete transparency throughout the entire energy value chain, which includes power generation, transmission, distribution, and consumption. SMART WORLD UNION is the new energy token, aiming to rise to the future challenges of the energy industry.
