โทเคโนมิกส์ SLOW (SLOW)
ข้อมูล SLOW (SLOW)
The project was created by the NFT holder community inspired by the Artist IAMSLOTH. We are a community-driven project that is endorsed by the actual artist. The goal is to expand into the web 3 space, sharing the art and vision of IAMSLOTH with a broader audience while leveraging the innovative aspects of blockchain technology. This initiative not only aims to celebrate the unique artwork of IAMSLOTH but also to foster a decentralized platform where creativity meets technology.
Our vision includes creating a space where art enthusiasts can engage with IAMSLOTH's work in new, interactive ways. Through NFTs, we're not just selling art; we're offering a piece of a community, a part of a movement towards democratizing art ownership. This project is about building a sustainable ecosystem where artists can thrive, and collectors can own and perhaps even influence the direction of new art pieces.
We're looking to integrate various web 3 technologies like DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) to manage community decisions, smart contracts for transparent transactions, and possibly even virtual reality galleries where members can experience the art in an immersive environment. Our commitment is to maintain the integrity of IAMSLOTH's vision while pushing the boundaries of what art can be in the digital age.
This endeavor is not just about expanding into web 3; it's about redefining what community engagement in art looks like. We're inviting art lovers, tech enthusiasts, and visionaries to join us in this journey to explore, enjoy, and co-create in a space where art transcends traditional boundaries.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา SLOW (SLOW)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ SLOW (SLOW) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ SLOW (SLOW): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ SLOW (SLOW) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นSLOW สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น SLOW ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ SLOW แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น SLOWกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา SLOW
อยากรู้ว่า SLOW จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา SLOW ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน