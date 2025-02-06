Slimcoin Price (SLM)
The live price of Slimcoin (SLM) today is 0.0009663 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SLM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Slimcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.56 USD
- Slimcoin price change within the day is -1.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Slimcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Slimcoin to USD was $ -0.0000528665.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Slimcoin to USD was $ -0.0000317863.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Slimcoin to USD was $ +0.000204909234020445.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000528665
|-5.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000317863
|-3.28%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000204909234020445
|+26.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Slimcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-1.38%
-6.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Slimcoin is a novel and experimental cryptocurrency created in 2014. It is the first known coin that uses the Proof of Burn mechanism to generate blocks. Additionally, it uses Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, making it the first and unique coin with three different block generation mechanisms.
