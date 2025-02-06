Skull Cat Price ($SKULLCAT)
The live price of Skull Cat ($SKULLCAT) today is 0.00004121 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $SKULLCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Skull Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.60 USD
- Skull Cat price change within the day is -5.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the $SKULLCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $SKULLCAT price information.
During today, the price change of Skull Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Skull Cat to USD was $ -0.0000078605.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Skull Cat to USD was $ -0.0000145587.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Skull Cat to USD was $ -0.00001440962569288305.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000078605
|-19.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000145587
|-35.32%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00001440962569288305
|-25.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Skull Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
-5.06%
-20.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Skull cat is solana blockchain cat meme coin, based on a cat with skull on his body. Pure community token with creators supply fully burnt. Operating on the Solana blockchain, Skull Cat aims to provide a fun and engaging digital currency experience while ensuring fast, secure, and low-cost transactions. Skull Cat is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for users of all experience levels prioritizing user experience and community engagement. Providing various social events Skull Cat gives the opportunity to the holders to participate in liquidity pool supply burning.
