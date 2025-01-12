Simian AI Price (SIMAI)
The live price of Simian AI (SIMAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 74.94K USD. SIMAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Simian AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.41K USD
- Simian AI price change within the day is -47.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 98.28M USD
During today, the price change of Simian AI to USD was $ -0.000682660274974664.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Simian AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Simian AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Simian AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000682660274974664
|-47.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Simian AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.29%
-47.23%
-97.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SIMAI powers blockchain-based data mapping technology that uses a combination of AI and sorting algorithms to process all information inserted as transactions. simianAI allows both non-technical professionals and developers to tackle real problems that arise from the utilization of generative AI using the blockchain as a tool. $SIMAI has a total supply of 100M tokens, distributed across liquidity, marketing, and staking seed. This ensures stability and growth while prioritizing community rewards and adoption. Decentralized Liquidity makes up 60% of the supply, secured through Uniswap V2 LP, ensuring smooth and fair trading experiences for all participants. Growth-Focused Allocation dedicates 8% to T10 CEX listings, 8% to marketing efforts, and 4% each for T1 CEX listings and community staking incentives.
