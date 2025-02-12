Silver Token Price (XAGX)
The live price of Silver Token (XAGX) today is 31.77 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XAGX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Silver Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 133.30K USD
- Silver Token price change within the day is -0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Silver Token to USD was $ -0.2043136866756.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silver Token to USD was $ +1.5156577440.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silver Token to USD was $ +1.4205002400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silver Token to USD was $ +1.74260042450544.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.2043136866756
|-0.63%
|30 Days
|$ +1.5156577440
|+4.77%
|60 Days
|$ +1.4205002400
|+4.47%
|90 Days
|$ +1.74260042450544
|+5.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Silver Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.34%
-0.63%
-0.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XAGx Silver Token is a stablecoin that is indexed to silver price. It is backed by real physical silver. Developed by NEOMO Technologies & Trading LLC, it operates on the Avalanche C-Chain blockchain network. Each XAGx Silver Token is equivalent to one ounce of silver. The token price is updated in real-time based on the global market price of silver.XAGx Silver Token holders benefit from an investment backed by real physical silver. You can easily perform silver trade 24/7. The tokens offer high liquidity, low transaction fees, and 24/7 accessibility.
