SHOG Price (SHOG)
The live price of SHOG (SHOG) today is 0.00062713 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SHOG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.96 USD
- SHOG price change within the day is +1.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SHOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHOG to USD was $ -0.0002932772.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHOG to USD was $ -0.0005515058.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHOG to USD was $ -0.008345966645478554.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.80%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002932772
|-46.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005515058
|-87.94%
|90 Days
|$ -0.008345966645478554
|-93.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of SHOG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.84%
+1.80%
-11.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shoggoth - a peer-to-peer, anonymous network for publishing and distributing open-source Machine Learning models, code repositories, research papers, and datasets. As government regulations on open-source AI research and development tighten worldwide, it has become clear that existing open-source infrastructure is vulnerable to state and corporate censorship. Driven by the need for a community platform impervious to geopolitical interference, I have spent the last several months developing Shoggoth. This distributed network operates outside traditional jurisdictional boundaries, stewardered by an anonymous volunteer collective. Shoggoth provides a portal for researchers and software developers to freely share works without fear of repercussion. The time has come to liberate AI progress from constraints both corporate and governmental.
