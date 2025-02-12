SHID Price (SHID)
The live price of SHID (SHID) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SHID Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.91 USD
- SHID price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SHID to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SHID price information.
During today, the price change of SHID to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SHID to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SHID to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SHID to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-21.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-47.13%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SHID: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-2.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A community driven meme coin based on the Ordinals (BRC20) protocol, it was launched in April 2023 on the Bitcoin blockchain using the BRC20 protocol. The minting process incurred a total cost of 325,000 USD, solely contributed by our community. With a total issuance of Two quadrillion one hundred trillion coins, all currently in circulation. Presently, our focus is on integrating the coin into our existing social platform. As our community expands, our roadmap includes the development of new dApps to enhance the coin's utility.
