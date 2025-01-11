Shibmas Price (SMAS)
The live price of Shibmas (SMAS) today is 0.00000552 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.52K USD. SMAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shibmas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 123.21 USD
- Shibmas price change within the day is -1.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.30M USD
During today, the price change of Shibmas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shibmas to USD was $ -0.0000035609.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shibmas to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shibmas to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000035609
|-64.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shibmas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-1.68%
-20.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shibmas was launched on the 9th Of December. The project is a meme token and gives homage to Shiba Inu the token. The token is a playful character who is bringing the Christmas spirit to token holders all around the world. We plan on getting many listings on various exchanges in the coming days. We have over 1000 holders in 24 hours and we aim on getting over 10000 holders within the next week and in the run up to Christmas
