Shezmu is the first multi-asset CDP being built atop LayerZero. Deposit and borrow against yield-bearing assets and NFTs at Shezmu. Core Features 1. Hybrid CDP Platform: - Borrowing Against NFTs and Yield-Bearing Tokens: Users can use their NFTs and Yield-Bearing Tokens as collateral to secure loans, unlocking liquidity without relinquishing ownership of their valuable digital assets. - Dynamic Collateral Management: Oasis supports a wide array of both NFTs and Yield-Bearing Tokens, ensuring users can maximize their assets' potential. 2. Bonding: Users can participate in our bonding mechanism, providing liquidity to the platform in exchange for above-market returns. 3. Cross-Chain Swaps: Shezmu supports cross-chain swaps, enabling users to bridge and swap assets across different blockchain networks effortlessly into Shezmu. 4. Shezmu-Pegged NFTs: Shezmu introduces a unique pegged model for NFTs, where users can burn Shezmu tokens to earn guardian NFTs that emit rewards. The NFTs may also be borrowed against in Oasis, allowing for a complete loop within our ecosystem.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.