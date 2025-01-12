ShezmuBTC Price (SHEZBTC)
The live price of ShezmuBTC (SHEZBTC) today is 122,886 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.00K USD. SHEZBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ShezmuBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 948.34 USD
- ShezmuBTC price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.05 USD
During today, the price change of ShezmuBTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShezmuBTC to USD was $ +85,659.3944154000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShezmuBTC to USD was $ +85,659.3944154000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShezmuBTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +85,659.3944154000
|+69.71%
|60 Days
|$ +85,659.3944154000
|+69.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ShezmuBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+69.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shezmu introduces a groundbreaking hybrid Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) platform that innovatively combines the capabilities of both NFTs and Yield-Bearing Tokens. Our platform allows users to borrow against both NFTs and Yield-Bearing Tokens, providing unparalleled flexibility and liquidity in the digital asset space. In addition to the core CDP functionality, our project offers a suite of utilities designed to enhance user experience and asset value.
